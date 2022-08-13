Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Many vets will now come to your home to euthanize your beloved pet at the end of their lives. Not only were we able to hold and pet our Shih Tzu, Alex, when he was at his end, but he also was in his favorite room on his bed. The vet then took him and had him cremated. A week later, we were able to pick up his ashes.

 — Rusty Lanzit, via email

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.