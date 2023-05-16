Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Here is a quick and easy way to chop nuts for baking or other uses. Place nuts in a zip-top bag, press the air out and seal. Put the bag on a table or counter and use the handle of a butter knife to tap the nuts in the bag. You can easily see which nuts still have to be chopped or need to be chopped more.

If some aren’t quite done, pick up the bag, shake it around a bit and tap some more. Thanks for your hints.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.