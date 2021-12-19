Christmas is a time for memories. Every family has stories about Thanksgiving and Christmas and ours is no different.
This is mine, which I repeat each year at this time in one form or another.
The first Christmas I really remember was the one where I was given my first toy train, a Marx “tin-plate” passenger train which my dad seemed to enjoy more than I did.
But it grew into a hobby (obsession?) that has provided me with thousands of hours of enjoyment, intellectual stimulation, and my first job in our nation’s capital as a special assistant to the Federal Railroad Administrator.
The year I got the train was around 1940 or ‘41, and for the next five years the world was at war, which had a big effect on the holiday and the gifts my brother Mike and I received.
We moved to Madera from Bakersfield in 1940, which meant that each Christmas involved a trip to Bakersfield, usually in my folks’ 1935 Ford sedan. These were the years when automobiles were still transitioning from buggies, and winter trips involved bundling up in heavy clothes and, in the back seat, snuggling under a “car robe,” a heavy blanket that hung from a sort of rope across the back of the front seat. (Today’s cars feature video screens and thermostat-controlled air conditioning. The one thing that hasn’t changed are pleas of “are we there yet?”)
Sometimes we rode the trains, which were much more comfortable and served hot food on tables with white linen.
Although food was in short supply along with much of everything else during the war, my dad had grown up on a farm in Orange Cove and was the sort of person who could get stuff to grow almost on asphalt.
We always had a big “Victory Garden” during the war and our folks traded food with friends, neighbors, and Dad’s Shell Oil customers, most of them dairy farmers, who kept us in scarce butter during the war.
Family secrets revealed
Among our memorable Christmas stories are ones like the first year my wife Billye and I published our first Christmas issue after buying the Mojave Desert News.
For weekly newspapers, the Christmas issue can be a gold mine. Businesses that wouldn’t think of buying an ad the rest of the year would pop for one wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
Having all those ads generated lots of room for news, which we had to create.
We had a young high school student working part-time for us that first year, and he wrote an hilarious true story about a favorite uncle who liked to celebrate the holidays with booze, which led to some memorable events, which our young helper recounted expertly.
Everyone who read his tale loved it — except for his mother, who couldn’t decide who to kill first — him for writing it or me for publishing his piece.
By the way, that young man has gone on to be very successful.
Panini, anyone?
Our favorite gift tale involves something called a Panini griller. It’s a handy appliance that can grill a Panini (a pressed Italian sandwich), and cook bacon and eggs and other culinary delights.
Our UPS lady delivered one in a box the week before Christmas. We knew who sent it — my brother Mike’s wife Carolyn.
The next day Ms. UPS delivered another package — and two more Panini grills.
I called my sister to tell her that one was probably for her (none of the boxes included cards) and we would deliver it to her at her Christmas Eve dinner.
But the next morning she called to announce that she had just received
FOUR Panini grillers.
For a moment we considered opening a Panini grill.
I called our relative, who was fit to kill someone at the outfit she bought them from, and a couple days later Ms. UPS collected all of them.
Christmas in DC
When we lived in Our Nation’s Capitol family dinners were always held at my brother Mike’s home in northwest DC.
Mike not only carried on the family tradition of being a great cook, but he and wife Carolyn employed a wonderful woman named Fay, a former Scrabble champion of her native Jamaica, and one of the world’s truly great cooks.
I never hesitated to help Mike, who was not mechanically inclined, with “projects” around his home because I knew I would be well fed.
One memorable Christmas right after US troops invaded Kuwait, Mike’s daughter complained at dinner that several of her friends who joined the military to get free educations as physicians had been called up to serve.
Her friends didn’t think that was fair.
My usually quiet bride Billye, who grew up as the youngest of six children in Dust Bowl Oklahoma, quietly and firmly launched into her niece with a short lesson on responsibility.
Our nephew, who was younger than sister, had just swallowed a fork full of food, and almost choked to death laughing.
That Christmas became a legend in our family.
The real Santa
While getting checked-out at the Mojave Stater Bros. right before Christmas one year, I told the checker, an old friend, how we had shopped at a supermarket in Tehachapi a few days before, and that the store had a Santa and Mrs. Santa wandering around the store frightening the kids.
The young lady bagging groceries eagerly told us that she had been in a department store in Bakersfield a few days before, “and their Santa looked just like the real Santa.”
The checker and I looked at each other and smiled.
Santa copter
Back when the Marines were in Mojave during the Korean War, Santa often arrived in a big, dark blue Marine Corps Sikorsky HRS helicopter.
Santa, who was not much of a flyer, usually stepped carefully out of the helo (known as the H-19 to the Air Force) looking a little green around the gills.
The kids loved it.
My wife and I hope all of you had a great Christmas and that everyone will have a super new year that has to be an improvement over the last two.
