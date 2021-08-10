The pandemic took us for a spin. A disorienting spin. And with the enhanced Delta COVID-19 variant, here we go again.
A couple months ago, it seemed promising that the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter. As it turns out, it’s another locomotive coming at us. Our resilience and coping capacity are diminishing with every setback. But only if we allow it to be. The push and pull of restrictions affecting our lives is draining our energies and testing our adaptation mechanisms.
Here’s a reminder: Take time for yourself. Get the vaccine that you have been putting off and give yourself some protection and love.
Neglecting yourself is easy when you have many worries. Take time to love and honor yourself. Practice daily self-care, especially during difficult times. You can begin by making a “nice” list of the loving things you can do for yourself. Start today. I’m sure you can come up with a list, but here’s some example:
• List one quality you love about yourself. Actually, list all that you can think of.
• Take 10 deep breaths and allow your body to relax and be still. You can do this sitting, standing or laying down — while waiting in line in the grocery store or in the bank. Do this especially when you are feeling hurried and stressed.
• Take a daily walk. Park the farthest and enjoy a few minutes walk. Pay attention to your steps and how your feet feel. Breathe deeply as well.
• Enjoy a good sit-down meal with a friend rather than grabbing a banana to go, or alone if you prefer. You deserve the simple unhurried pleasure of a nourishing meal.
• Call an uplifting friend to break your day. An accepting loving voice can lift your spirits bright.
• Enjoy a cup of tea or a cup of coffee any time of the day. Notice the taste, the aroma and the sounds around you. Just let yourself be a non-judgmental witness. It’s a gift.
• Watch the birds. They are so happy and free. They are joyful to watch.
• Buy something for yourself. Just don’t break the bank. A comfortable lounge wear and a nice-smelling candle is a simple treat.
• And go ahead, eat a cookie with your favorite tea or coffee. Just don’t eat the whole batch.
• Repurpose your backyard to a space where you can commune with nature’s sights and sound. I find solace when darkness spreads. Try laying on you back and be in awe of the vastness of space and the countless stars. Allow your mind to freely wonder.
Naturally allow yourself to receive more. It is your birthright. Receive the goodness that ordinary every day brings to your life. Share what you have with others, and receive the joy of giving.
Giving and receiving are related aspects of the same flow of loving energy. You receive tenfold what you give, so give freely. It does not have to be costly, as I always say. Share a smile, an encouraging remark, a loving look, a flower, a drink, or simply a good deed.
The flow of love in our lives depends a lot upon our ability to receive and care for ourselves. Sadly, so many lost their loved ones throughout this pandemic. It is a blatant reminder of the impermanence of things and the transitory life we live in. Be grateful of the aliveness around us and unhurriedly enjoy the now.
As you commit to taking care of yourself, consider posting your “nice” self-care list somewhere you can see daily. It’s best to start the day with one thing on your list and end your day with the same. Perhaps you can program a daily reminder in your smart phone. You may be busy throughout the day, but notice the many opportunities that may come up. Take the moment to experience self-care and self-love.
As you give freely to yourself, you will consequently experience the loving awareness that will allow you to be able to give more. The world needs love. A lot of love.
