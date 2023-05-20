Now that your daffodils, tulips, hyacinth and other spring bulbs have stopped blooming, it is time for summer care of these bulbs.
Lilies, gladiolus and summer bulbs need to be left alone to flower and grow.
It is time to remove any dead leaves from your spring blooming bulbs, if they have turned brown. If the leaves are still green, they should not be cut down or removed until the plant normally turns yellow, and the leaves easily pull off from the main stem.
Spring bulbs include tulips, hyacinth and daffodils.
After the plants have gone dormant (lost their leaves), there are two ways you may care for your bulbs.
The first is to do nothing, and allow the bulbs to stay in the soil to naturalize. The other school of thought is to dig them up. If you plan to dig up and store your bulbs, first allow them to go dormant, dig them and place in sawdust or green moss. Add just enough water to moisten the sawdust or green moss. If the moss becomes too wet, the bulbs will rot.
Place the bulb where the temperatures stay in the 50-degree range. Check them occasionally to make sure they have not dried out or rotted. Replant your stored bulbs in November.
If you want flowers for the rest of summer and into fall, it is not too late to plant heat-loving flowers. During the hot summer, it is best to plant seeds directly into your flower beds. The plants will adapt to the heat quicker than transplants.
Good annuals for summer heat include portulaca, salvia, verbenas, zinnias, Madagascar periwinkles and marigolds. Be very careful when planting petunias in summer. Petunias tolerate summer heat, but will not grow or transplant during the heat of summer.
One bulb-like plant that requires slightly different care is the bearded iris. They are actually rhizomes instead of a bulb. Rhizomes are thick underground stems that run parallel to the soil. Bearded irises are one of the best perennial flowers for the Antelope Valley; they like warm to hot temperatures, alkaline soil and sandy, well-drained soil. Sounds like the Antelope Valley to me.
Irises like regular watering from spring growth to about six to eight weeks after bloom. This year, iris seems to be having sporadic flowers; some of mine have finished and some are just starting to bloom. The plants are forming next year’s flower buds after the old flowers fade.
To ensure a good bloom next year, the iris needs to be properly watered and fertilized after bloom. I find fertilizing with a 15-15-15 or similar fertilizer in spring and after bloom is the best program. Iris flowers with bluish flowers respond to aluminum sulfate to increase the blue coloration of the flowers.
After the six to eight weeks following the bloom, slow down on the watering and allow the iris to slow down their growth. Then next September or October, it is time to separate your old plants and plant new plants.
If your beds are full and the plants are not blooming very well, it is time to revitalize your iris. First dig up the clumps of iris and wash off the soil. I take a bucket of water and dunk the clump several times to loosen the soil. Cut the clumps of iris where they naturally branch. Throw away the old, leafless sections and save the younger healthy rhizomes.
Now cut the leaves back to about 4 to 6 inches long. Replant the newly divided iris with the roots downward and the rhizomes just below the soil. Water in the plants and replace any soil that washed off the rhizomes.
