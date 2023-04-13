Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I agree with J.J. in Oklahoma City, that it’s annoying for stores to push credit cards on customers. The problem is that companies require that employees push these cards, often punishing or firing workers, who don’t meet numbers for applications. It’s a nightmare for retail workers. Also, every time a person applies for a credit card, their credit score is reduced. J.J. was right to speak to the manager, but managers today have limited power.

J.J., and others who also have an issue with this, need to write to the corporate president or CEO and ask them to stop linking employee evaluations to these credit card applications, as it is making customers avoid their stores.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.