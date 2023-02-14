Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I’m sending in some helpful hints for the person who needed help cleaning his shower. Purchase a handheld squeegee and keep it in the shower. After turning the water off, squeegee the glass and the walls, especially on the lower sections where the water and soap accumulate. It doesn’t need to be a perfect job, just take a few seconds to do it (I can do mine in 30 seconds), and it doesn’t have to be after every shower. The walls and glass will dry nice and shiny. It lengthens the time between cleanings.

Another hint is to change the showerhead to one that is handheld or comes with a handheld showerhead. This way, after scrubbing the walls, you can rinse the walls off with the showerhead, instead of throwing cupfuls of water.

