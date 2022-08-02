Alzheimer’s disease and deteriorating mental capacity threaten independence and self-reliance.
Feelings of depression and despair may drive one to self-destructive behaviors significantly affecting the quality of life. This is not a healthy forecast, but it does not have to be yours.
Take good care of your brain just as you take good care of your body. Coincidentally, what is good for your body is also good for your brain.
There are, of course psychological and physiological aspects contributing to brain health. On one hand, having a sense of purpose focused on helping others can keep our brain growing in anticipation of an opportunity to make a difference. On the other hand, keeping your brain healthy requires healthy food choices. Diet not only is linked to heart diseases, obesity, cancer and diabetes; it also has significant implications for brain health.
Here are some facts that research shows:
• Those who follow Mediterranean dietary choices high in fruits, vegetables nuts, whole grains fish and plant-derived, unsaturated fat are up to 30% less likely to develop depression than those who typically consume a meatier, dairy-heavy diet. They also have lower risk for ischemic stroke (stroke caused by a blood clot) and are less likely to develop mild mental impairment and Alzheimer disease, particularly when they engage in higher levels of physical activity.
• Consumption of polyunsaturated fatty acids found in nuts, seeds, fish and leafy green vegetables, and monounsaturated fatty acids found in olive oil, avocados and nuts, decreases the risk for depression over time. A deficiency in polyunsaturated fatty acids is linked to attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder in children.
• Fish consumption is correlated with a lower risk for psychotic symptoms. It is also suggested that fish oil may help prevent psychosis in high-risk individuals. Oily, cold-water fish, such as salmon, herring and mackerel, are good sources of the beneficial omega-3 fatty acids.
• Polyphenols found in berries and other darkly pigmented fruits and vegetables may slow cognitive decline through antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Berries and berry extracts help body cells clear debris, such as proteins linked to mental decline and memory loss.
• Alcohol, in moderation, is associated with a lower risk for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. More-than- moderate consumption of alcohol, however, can cause unhealthy dependence, impaired memory function, and degenerative brain disease.
• Consumption of one to six cups of coffee a day cuts stroke risk. Although it may increase blood pressure, coffee beans contain antioxidant compounds that may reduce oxidation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (bad cholesterol). Coffee consumption has also been associated with increased insulin sensitivity and reduced concentration of inflammatory markers.
• Chocolate lover, rejoice. The darker the better. One study found that consumption of six grams of chocolate daily was associated with a 39% lower combined risk for heart attack and stroke. By the way, a standard Hershey’s bar weighs 43 grams. Overconsumption can be detrimental to your health. Another study suggested that the benefits are not sustained and emotional “comfort” over eating may actually contribute to a depressed mood. Watch your portion.
Diets loaded with saturated fats (from dairy products and dried meats), refined carbohydrates (from sugary processed foods) and high salt content are associated with reduced mental health, impaired ability to learn and in some people, depression.
Consult with your primary health care provider for an expert opinion to help you decide the best choices for you. The final choice is ultimately yours.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
