Dear Heloise: I realized that my dog was losing her hearing, so I started to not only talk to her but use hand signals and facial expressions to communicate. It's so important to pet your elderly dog and make sure they know that they are still loved.

Brush them often and feed them as close to a regular schedule as you can. Eye contact is vital. Most dogs will catch onto hand signals, especially if it's done with petting or just a pat on the head afterward. To wake my dog up, I slowly and gently pet her until she opens her eyes. I give her more treats and walks now that deafness is creeping up on her.

