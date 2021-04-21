Another thing we’ve learned this past year: Pasta fatigue is possible. To use your noodles in new ways, toss them with fresh herbs and vegetables. Here, spaghetti meets spinach and lemony basic ricotta; pork and fennel meatballs pair up with a brothy orzo. Pick a hit and let your taste buds do a dance.
Spaghetti with spinach, peas and herbed ricotta
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
12 ounces whole-milk ricotta (1 1/2 cups)
1/2teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus 2 tablespoons fresh juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, plus whole leaves for serving
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
1 sweet onion, such as Vidalia, thinly sliced (11/2 cups)
3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
12 ounces fresh spinach, tough stems removed, cut into 2-inch pieces (6 cups)
12 ounces spaghetti
1 cup fresh or frozen peas
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine ricotta, lemon zest and juice, and basil; season with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add spinach; season generously and cook, stirring, until just wilted, about 2 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, cook pasta in a pot of salted boiling water 2 minutes less than per package instructions. Add peas; cook 1 minute more. Reserve 1 cup pasta water; drain. Add pasta, peas and 3/4 cup ricotta mixture to skillet. Reduce heat to low and stir, adding enough reserved pasta water to create a silky sauce; season to taste.
To serve, dollop pasta with remaining ricotta mixture, drizzle with more oil and sprinkle with basil leaves.
Brothy orzo and pork meatballs
Active Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Israeli couscous is a good substitute for the orzo.
1 small onion
12 ounces ground pork
1 large egg, beaten
11/2 teaspoons fennel seeds, crushed
1/3cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for serving
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2/3 cup orzo
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus wedges for serving
Extra-virgin olive oil and fresh dill sprigs, for serving
Directions
1. Grate onion; squeeze out excess liquid. Transfer to a bowl (you should have 1/2cup onion). Add pork, egg, fennel seeds, cheese and 1/2 teaspoon salt; stir until just combined (do not overmix). With dampened hands, roll mixture into 24 balls, each about 1 1/2 inches in diameter.
2. In a medium pot, bring broth and 1 cup water to a boil. Add orzo; cook 5 minutes. Add meatballs, reduce heat to low, cover and cook, stirring once, until cooked through, 6 to 7 minutes more. Stir in lemon juice; season to taste. Serve with a drizzle of oil, more cheese, pepper, dill and lemon wedges.
