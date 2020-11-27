Dear Heloise: At our son’s recent wedding, my husband and I asked the bride’s parents if we could sit on the left side for the ceremony while they sat on the right. That way, we could see our son’s face and not his back while they said their vows and exchanged rings.
— Linda S., Papillion, Nebraska
Paintbrush hint
Dear Heloise: Need to leave off your paint job for a while? Instead of cleaning my paintbrush every time I need to stop painting, I put the brush part into a zip-top bag, squeeze as much air out as possible, then zip the bag up tightly with just the handle sticking out. When I’m ready to pick up where I left off, the paint on my brush hasn’t dried out, and I’m all set to begin again.
— Maribeth in North Carolina
Speaking of painting …
Dear Heloise: Whenever I am trying to choose a new color for a room I am going to paint, I paint the area underneath one of my pictures hanging on the wall. It gives me a sampling of the color and I can cover it with a picture until I am ready to make my decision and do the job.
— Nancy
Nail polish
Dear Heloise: I hope this email finds you well and safe. My little tip to make nail polish last longer is to keep it in the refrigerator. It will last for years there. Have a great day.
— Judith via email
Judith, according to the L’Oreal USA nail laboratory, “keeping nail polishes in the fridge slows down the normal possible discoloration and solvent evaporation of the polish, which happens as the polish gets older.” It’s always best to store nail polish in a cool, dry place away from sunlight. So, while placing your polish in the refrigerator will help with discoloration, it doesn’t actually help it last for years.
— Heloise
Scam warning
Dear Heloise: After reading your column today I decided to add to it.
I received an email from Discover telling me they had upgraded their website and I would need to change my logon and password. I did NOT reply to the email but went to the website and was able to log on without changing anything. It was a scam trying to get me to divulge my info. So be careful. Always protect yourself and your identity.
— Terry G., Simi Valley
Christmas card list
Dear Heloise: Last year I took a picture of each addressed envelope from my Christmas card list. Afterward, I created an album on Shutterfly. Now I can easily access, delete and add new addresses to my list.
— Suz from Texas
