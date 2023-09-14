Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: I would like to share a recent experience. We received an envelope through the postal service that, at first glance, appeared to be junk mail. We did not recognize the sender’s name or address. The envelope was addressed to my husband with his full name. We opened it to see if there was any personally identifiable information (PII) inside. We were about to black out the PII when the words “data breach” caught my eye.

It was a letter from a company that staffs local emergency rooms with nurses. The breach had occurred several months prior; data from patients who visited emergency rooms during a certain time period was compromised. My husband had visited an emergency room during that time period. The letter included contact information for the three major credit reporting bureaus. We also did a search online.

