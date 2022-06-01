Fifty or 60 years ago, most of the people who lived and worked in the Antelope Valley had deep and personal experience, knowing what industries and agriculture counted for their livelihood in the region.
The topics were known to everyone, all commerce flowed from farming and ranching — that’s why the AV Fair’s Rural Olympics continues to this day. The other enterprise was the advancement of military aviation and space technology, aerospace. While the Valley still farms and ranches, aerospace predominates in jobs and income.
The Antelope Valley spreads across two county lines, Los Angeles and Kern, and even edges out further toward San Bernardino and Ventura counties, so it is a big area, geographically.
Check Google with the question, “What is the Antelope Valley’s largest employer?” and the answer pops back in a nanosecond of search: Antelope Valley’s largest employers include 5 Aerospace/Aviation companies (NASA, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Edwards Air Force Base) with more than 50,000 employees.
The history on this is so deep that one of the few bills moving across the aisle in the Legislature boosted by our local representatives, state Sen. Scott Wilk and Assemblyman Tom Lackey is a move to have the Antelope Valley recognized officially as the Aerospace Valley. It has unofficially been known as that for decades and one of its key proponents was the late, great managing editor and emeritus columnist of the Valley Press, Vern Lawson, Sr.
Hearing that it might move forward would make the gentle humorist of the “In the Vernacular” column happy. It would also be historically validating because the base in the Mojave Desert and its sister facility, US Air Force Plant 42, have been the birthplace or delivery room for virtually every aircraft in the Air Force inventory.
One of the civic groups that punches above its weight in caring about the troops who serve at the “Center of the Flight Test Universe” is the Edwards Civilian-Military Support Group. For more than 30 years, the group founded by the late business leader Aida O’Connor, has been pitching in for personnel based at Edwards.
Recently, the group held its spring mixer at the Hilton Garden Inn and saw some of the fruits of its volunteer labor. Air Force Sgt. Prince Jabor shared with the group how he benefited from scholarship support provided by the Civ-Mil membership. The sergeant works in base finance, and with support from Civ-Mil, will be securing his bachelor’s degree in business and finance. Military personnel get some financial support for continuing their education, but it rarely covers the full bill, so every little bit helps.
More to the point, Jabor is experiencing the promise of America. He was brought to this country at the age of 12 from Liberia and he returned to his homeland for a couple of years in high school. He supported himself in his formative years by teaching computer skills to Liberians across a spread of ages.
After high school and still a teenager, he enlisted in the Air Force with intention of refining that skill set and starting a nonprofit to assist people in his birth nation in computer and tech literacy.
“America was exactly what I believed it would be,” he said. “It was everything I hoped it would be. That was why after high school, I wanted to become a part of the Air Force.”
Jabor’s dedication to the United States, to the Air Force and to progress of people from his homeland — a country with long, deep ties to America — inspired a standing ovation from the leaders and volunteers gathered at the Civ-Mil mixer. Information about joining, or contributing, to Edwards Civilian Military Support Group can be found at www.eafbcivmil.org
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he works on veterans issues, community volunteer groups and local health initiatives.
