Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: You recently wrote a column about a woman who was concerned because a fellow waitress was still smoking while pregnant. You recommended that she check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which has good information on the subject.

There is another option that I wanted to tell you and your readers about called Nicotine Anonymous, or NicA. It is a 12-step program based on, but completely separate from, the Alcoholics Anonymous model. NicA is available to anyone who has a desire to stop using nicotine in any form, including those using medical or nicotine-withdrawal aids.

