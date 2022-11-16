Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I lost my beloved father to suicide, on Oct. 23, 1997, making me a suicide survivor, which means someone who has lost a loved one to suicide. My father was on his second bout of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and he didn’t leave a note. Most do not. I was desperate for guidance after he died and found much assistance from the sites you recommended to one of your readers who was in a similar situation. The headline for your column in our local paper was “Resources to Help.”

The letter was absolutely correct in saying no one can cause another person to take his/her own life. That action lies solely with the person in pain. While initially I blamed myself as one of the reasons for his suicide, I learned rather quickly that that burden was not mine to bear.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.