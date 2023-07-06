Dear Heloise: I have a suggestion for preserving pictures, or even contracts.
Pictures developed from film will deteriorate over time, as do yellow copies of contracts and documents. So, I scan pictures and save them on my computer to preserve them. When I sign a receipt for work done on my home, I also scan the top white page and print it for my files.
Switching the subject, I also have a complaint about the pull tabs on cans. At 87, I find it difficult to open them. A lot of the cans can’t even be opened with a can opener, and I recently cut my hand on one. They are not user-friendly.
Dear Heloise: I read your column, and a letter from Angry Aunt in Arlington, Va., caught my eye. I was beyond appalled that there is somebody who has the gall to be rude and crude enough to demand money for her wedding. It’s downright despicable.
Dear Heloise: Moving heavy objects from place to place is difficult for me because I am 81 and not that strong. I’ve found that by placing the item (think a box of stuff, a large suitcase without rollers or, in my case, scrapbooking materials) in my desk chair makes it so much easier to roll the objects over my hardwood floors from room to room or to the garage.
Dear Readers: To help contain the burnt smell of crumbs in the toaster oven, pour some baking soda on the bottom tray to absorb the odor. Clean the tray often.
Dear Heloise: Regarding your hint about mushrooms, make sure you’re aware of the source of the mushrooms. Get your mushrooms at a trusted source, not out of your garden. The wrong mushrooms (toadstools) can be deadly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.