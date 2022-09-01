Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My in-laws have been married for more than 50 years. For most of that time, it has not been a marriage of love or respect. My father-in-law “John” has a history of being a womanizer and has treated my mother-in-law “Jane” with constant disrespect, which has manifested itself in verbal and mental abuse over the years. John comes across to people outside of our family as a fun-loving guy who is always the life of the party, when in reality, that is the total opposite of what people close to him see. I can’t remember the last time that John said a kind word to my mother-in-law, and it really makes me sad that she has lived her life in such a miserable marriage. I believe that they have stayed together for so long because they have developed a successful business that neither of them would like to see dissolved in the name of divorce.

It is common knowledge in our family that my father-in-law has been unfaithful at times throughout their marriage, but I have recently become aware of a situation that is burning a hole in my heart. At a get-together, I overheard a conversation in which John was sharing a story with one of his longtime friends about having sex with a woman who has been part of their business community for decades. The part of the story that I cannot get out of my mind is not the graphic description of the act itself, but the fact that he started the story with the year that it happened; it was the year that my wife was born. I was so floored that I couldn’t speak, and I just continued to listen as he bragged about this event to his buddy.

