Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I’ve read a few letters in your column in which parents wrote about two of their children arguing and wanting there to be peace. And in all of the replies, you have advocated trying to remind people about the good times and work toward building back the relationship.

Generally, in most of these situations, there is one sibling who was the one hurt. I know in my case I had a three-year estrangement with my sibling, and my parents acknowledged that my sibling was the one in the wrong. However, they kept saying that even though they were wrong, I should apologize and make peace so the family can “be happy.” This really damaged my relationship with my parents because all they really cared about was having their wonderful fantasy of a happy, loving family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.