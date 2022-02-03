The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence after the fall 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn Dean’s List distinctions, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. The students are: Jocelyn Alexis Carrillo, of Palmdale and Rozelyn Heaven Carrillo of Palmdale.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Former asst. city mgr. files lawsuit
- Warehouse OK’d on Palmdale lot
- Car crash in Lancaster kills both occupants
- Offender sent to juvenile facility
- Report: CHP was justified in killing armed homeless man
- Hospital employees to get bonus pay
- Lackey recognizes Lancaster barber shop
- AVC makes interim appointment
- Judge due to decide molester’s fate
- Trash collection changes roll out soon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Amid virus, just 25% of students took statewide tests (2)
- Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for panel (1)
- More are seeking COVID-19 testing (1)
- State Dems revive universal health care bill (1)
- Felon allegedly fires BB gun at Planned Parenthood clinic (1)
- Some asylum aspirants pin hopes on Trump-era policy (1)
- Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in LA (1)
- Palmdale puts off mandate decision (1)
- Bridge collapses, Biden touts infrastructure law (1)
- City Hall upgrades due to cost more (1)
- Graduation rates dip across the country (1)
- Chinese immigrant attacked in NYC dies months later (1)
- Letters from Readers, Jan. 25, 2022 (1)
- King family rally in Arizona for voting bills (1)
- Signs of mountain lion inbreeding raise fears (1)
- California appears to pass peak of Omicron variant wave (1)
- Hospitalizations drop slightly in county; 65 more deaths reported (1)
- Second Floyd trial centers on clash of duty, code (1)
- Jan. 6 panel wants to interview McCarthy (1)
- Whoopi Goldberg regrets saying Holocaust not about race (1)
- Garcia, Villanueva blast defunding (1)
- Biden holds rare conference to comfort citizens (1)
- As Biden struggles, Harris touts state’s wildfire assistance (1)
- Barger thinks county should align with state (1)
- Racism up front in hate crimes trial (1)
- UK’s embattled Prince Andrew loses honorary military titles (1)
- North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea (1)
- County delaying homeless count until February (1)
- Child molester, 26, placed in juvenile hall (1)
- Newsom asks for $2.7 billion to battle COVID pandemic (1)
- LA County COVID patient numbers climb (1)
- COVID cases still gaining in AV, elsewhere (1)
- Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers (1)
- Bill would let preteens get vaxxed without parents’ OK (1)
- District hires consultant to study possible bond (1)
- AG: Don’t file murder charges in stillbirths (1)
- Hope replaced by fear in Ukraine (1)
- Underwood Jacobs sues Facebook (1)
- Lancaster District seeks new leader (1)
- Homeless count returning later this month (1)
- After departure, Environmental justice in spotlight (1)
- ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland (1)
- Offender sent to juvenile facility (1)
- Governors turn to state budgets to fight climate change (1)
- Orange County deputy DA dies of COVID-19 complications (1)
- California debates universal health care (1)
- Biden on voting bills: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’ (1)
- N. Korea tests missile capable of striking Guam (1)
- Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA (1)
- Poll: Citizens’ trust in science deeply polarized (1)
- Train derails near LA site of recent wave of cargo thefts (1)
- France seeks to ease Russian tensions (1)
- Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace rule (1)
- LA mayor nominates first woman as city’s fire department chief (1)
- Biden backers ‘not seeing the results’ a year into his term (1)
- US attempting to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine (1)
- Intel reports failed to forecast Capitol riot (1)
- Tierra Del Sol Golf Course still in the red (1)
- County seeks Climate Action Plan input (1)
- Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN (1)
- Sen. Luján’s absence risks Biden’s agenda (1)
- Prince Harry files court claim over police protection (1)
- Anti-vax convoy arrives in Ottawa (1)
- Russia’s talk of troops in Latin America called ‘bluster’ (1)
- Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel surge (1)
- Latest exit leaves California Assembly with five vacancies (1)
- Teen’s death spotlights ‘stand your ground’ laws (1)
- State assault weapon owners face deadline for registration (1)
- Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions (1)
- UK government awaits ‘partygate’ conclusion (1)
- Lancaster Council meetings headed back to Zoom (1)
- Man charged with killing nurse at LA bus stop (1)
- California’s surgeon general resigns (1)
- Palmdale again debating vaccine mandate stance (1)
- Biden: Ready for ‘long overdue’ justice pick (1)
- California’s COVID gun store shutdowns are ruled illegal (1)
- California adopts water restrictions (1)
- Bad luck: Pope admits he got caught at record store (1)
- Pfizer urged to apply for under-five COVID shots (1)
- Weber: Reparations are for Black slaves’ descendants (1)
- Earth hits sixth warmest year on record (1)
- How Europe is trying to deal with its gas crisis (1)
- Progress on backlog lets ports delay fines for idling containers (1)
- Official: Man killed by police had two toy replica guns (1)
- PWD approves contract to drill new water well (1)
- Leader of California jobless benefits agency steps down (1)
- Settlers flaunt power on West Bank (1)
- Insurrection prompts change for Capitol Police (1)
- Planners table Target permit (1)
- Voting bill faces defeat from Dems (1)
- Pandemic sidelines 800 police, firefighters in LA (1)
- Judge delays enforcement of part of bacon law (1)
- Biden issues new warning to Russia (1)
- Palmdale Boulevard upgrades planned (1)
- US Intel: Russia prepping Ukraine invasion pretext (1)
- County program aims to increase virus testing sites (1)
- Animal heart recipient is recovering from surgery (1)
- Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation (1)
- McConnell responds to comment about Black voters (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.