There is something parodic about California education these days. You read the news stories about the latest trends, and you think they must be satire.
The latest, from ABC7 News:
“Oakland Unified among California school districts phasing out D, F grades for high school students.”
Too many kids getting Ds and Fs? No problem, just get rid of D and F.
This comes on the heels of a story over the summer about qualifications for teachers. Too many applicants were failing the (painfully simple) basic skills test, so they dropped it as a requirement.
No longer must secondary teacher candidates pass the subject area exams if they majored in the subject in college and received good grades.
Given how grade inflation has dwarfed the rate of the present economic inflation, that is not reassuring.
We’ve come a long way in education — unfortunately, it is the wrong direction.
As someone pointed out, a century ago, high schools were teaching Latin and Greek; now colleges are teaching remedial math and reading.
And now, here in the Golden State, failure is not an option. Not in the usual sense, meaning doing whatever it takes to succeed, but in the sense that we just won’t give failing grades.
From the ABC7 News story:
“Some of California’s largest school districts are trying an unconventional tactic to help students re-engage in school after distance learning and boost their chances of acceptance into the state’s public colleges: by dropping D and F grades.
“Los Angeles Unified, Oakland Unified, Sacramento City Unified, San Diego Unified and other districts are phasing out grades below a C for high school students. If a student fails a test or doesn’t complete their homework, they’ll be able to retake the test and get more time to turn in assignments.”
The students who did not turn in the assignment would receive a grade of “incomplete.”
This sounds good in theory — like so many things — but reality needs to be considered. In not all but most cases, kids who have a grade of D or F have made little or no effort all semester.
Teachers can and do work with them to try to get them across the finish line, but many simply do not wish to do the work and get no help or encouragement from home.
Telling them they can’t fail will only make it worse.
Now, instead of a D or F that accurately reflects the amount of work done, they will have an “incomplete” and their grade-point average will remain over 2.0.
The story quotes Debora Rinehart, a teacher at a Catholic School, as opposed to anyone working for one of the public-school districts adopting the new policy, who gets it right:
“I will work with any student before or after school or even on the weekend to help them learn. However, I will never lie about their knowledge level,” she said. “Not reporting Ds and Fs is the equivalent of lying about a student’s progress.”
Exactly so. That needs to be the policy at all schools.
To do otherwise is a terrible disservice to the students, and to the nation.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
