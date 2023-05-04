Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My girlfriend and I have been in a relationship for 12 years now. We have a lot of history. I’m 54 and she is 55 now. We were best friends for a year in high school and we had a few incidents when we kissed back in the day. I left home for the Air Force in 1988. We kept in contact here and there. We both have been married. She had kids; I didn’t. I moved back home in 2010, and we became romantically involved and moved in together six months later.

It was good for a while, and then we started growing apart because she is insecure and I am not emotional at all. I also deal with depression, which she doesn’t understand and thinks medicine can help. I have gained a lot of weight in the last year, and she just doesn’t support me in anything. She is an introvert, and I am an extrovert. She said recently she doesn’t trust me because she got into my phone and read my conversations with my friend from high school where I was venting to my friend about our relationship. Now she gets an attitude if I go to lunch with that friend. I told her before that I need friends and a social life. She likes to plan, and I’m spontaneous. We have a diabetic dog, and she won’t let anyone come feed him except her son.

