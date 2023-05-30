Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: My wife had the neurological disease progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), and in the last year of her life, she lost her ability to communicate, which is the case with many neurological diseases. I realized that if I had a medical emergency, she was unable to tell first responders my medical information. The CurePSP Foundation has a “Grab and Go” document, and on it I have listed my key contacts, doctors, medications, and medical conditions, as well as added copies of my Medicare and health insurance cards, healthcare directive (DNR, POLST) and power of attorney. I put this into an envelope marked with a big red cross, and it is taped to my refrigerator, as you recommended, so it can be easily found by first responders. I also have an identical envelope in my car glove compartment and another I take with me on out-of-town trips. I hope this information helps caregivers and persons living alone, such as me.

 — Allen Nixon,

