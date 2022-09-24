Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Although my 91-year-old mom is still able to shop for herself and drive to a couple of nearby stores, she does struggle with one little problem: There aren’t any shopping carts near accesible parking. When she gets out of the car, she likes to have a cart nearby for her purse and to help stabilize her entry through the automatic doors, or when walking past people. It would be so helpful if stores could keep a few carts handy for these folks.

She tells me so many kind strangers notice her struggle and bring her a cart. It’s such a welcome help and an easy, kind gesture. I never even thought about this as a problem, but I’m now looking for ways to help others as I walk into stores. Thanks for your wonderful and helpful column.

