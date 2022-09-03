Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I have been the victim of credit card fraud every once in a while, about one to two years apart. Each time, I had to get a new card with new numbers. So, I have since stopped authorizing auto-pay from my credit cards. Now, I tell them I will automatically send a payment to them on a specified date. If they don’t like that, then I don’t need their product or service.

No more hassles now with having to tell a long list of people about a new credit card number. Have a good day.

