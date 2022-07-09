When plants are stressed, they are more likely to be attacked by insects.
With summer heat and maybe water stressed, your plants might be attacked by insects. In the past, with normal watering, your plants could either fight off attacks or recover from them.
One pest that can quickly kill your landscape plants is cottony cushion scale. During the summer, some plants may decline very quickly and die, especially mock oranges.
If you look closely at the plant, especially the branches, you may find white fluffy patches on the branches. The white fluffy material is most likely cottony cushion scale. It is a yellowish-orange insect with dark legs.
As the insect matures, it is covered with a powdery lint or cotton-looking substance. The fully mature female insects look like a large puffy scallop shell. One end of the insect is yellowish-orange, out of which comes several long, white egg sacs. The egg sacs make the white part of the insect look like white cotton combed straight back.
The problem with any control method for cottony cushion scale is that the insects live on the branches, not the leaves. When people spray an insecticide, most spray on the leaves, which runs off and does not come in contact with the scale on the branches. If you gently spray your plants, the insecticide will hit the leaves and drip off. Make sure you spray inside the plant, reaching all the branches.
Almost any insecticide will work on a cottony cushion scale, and you need to follow the directions on the label. If you want to be organic, then you can use either insecticidal soap or summer oils. Insecticidal soap has some effect, but it takes several applications, because of the waxy material produced by the insects, which repels the spray and the large number of insects involved.
A better control method is horticulture oils or summer oils. The oil covers the insects and suffocates them.
Using horticulture oils may burn your plants, especially if the temperatures are above 90 degrees. Horticulture oils are best used in winter.
If you want to use horticulture oil, read the label very carefully to see what the safe temperature range is to spray. Also, check the label to make sure your plant can tolerate an oil spray.
When using an oil spray, try spraying just a small part of your plant, then wait a few weeks to make sure it does not harm your plants, before applying to the entire plant. Waxy leaves usually are not affected as much by horticulture oils, where soft hair or succulent leaves are easily damaged.
If you are growing squash, cucumbers, melons or even peppers, they are often attacked by whitefly. If you move, the leaves look like white gnats flying.
I use insecticidal soap to control the whiteflies. But it is a contact spray, so you need to spray about every three to five days. You need to make sure you get the insecticidal soap on the bottom of the leaves, because that is where most of the whitefly live.
Buy insecticidal soap; do not make your own because the plants are sensitive to insecticidal soap. If you mix it stronger than the label states, you can kill your plants. It needs to be sprayed, first thing in the morning, before it gets too hot.
Several beetles attack landscape and vegetable plants, and insecticidal soap will not kill beetles. Use either pyrethrum or neem oil. Both are organic. The neem oil also can help control powdery mildew on the plants.
When using an organic or inorganic pesticide, be sure to read the label carefully and follow the directions. In summer, it is very important to know when the temperature is too hot to apply. Check to make sure it is OK to spray on your type of plant.
