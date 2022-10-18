Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: With rising costs, I am always looking for a way to save. Well, I realized that although my toothpaste tube or my expensive tube of body cream seemed empty, I decided to cut the tube open two inches up using a good pair of scissors. As I suspected, there was still plenty in the tube, so I scraped it out and placed it in the bottom portion of the tube, while using the top portion to close it.

You can’t use the regular opening, so I just pull off the section I cut off and dip in my toothbrush or scoop out the body cream with my fingers. This makes each tube last at least one other month. This can be done with any soft tube. Open it up to see how much is still in there.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.