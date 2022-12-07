So, today is Dec. 7, and the 81st anniversary of the day the United States found its way into World War II because of the Empire of Japan’s attack on the US Naval Fleet at Pearl Harbor.
It was a sleepy Sunday morning on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, with a lot of sailors of the Fleet sleeping late, sleeping it off, or maybe headed to chow, or chapel. Within a few minutes after 7:48 a.m., an armada of more than 350 Japanese attack aircraft began bombing, strafing and launching torpedoes at ships at anchor. Within an hour, all eight battleships in the fleet were damaged, four of them sunk. More than 100 aircraft destroyed, and thousands killed.
“We watched a plane zoom by our ship, and I saw it had a red ‘meatball’ insignia, and I shouted, ‘Those aren’t ours!’ ” Ken Creese, a 17-year-old sailor on the USS Detroit who was pulling early duty, said. “The officer on deck was emptying his .45 automatic at it. All hell broke loose.”
The enemy with the “meatball” insignia of Japan killed 2,405 Americans, and wounded another 1,178, according to official records. After the “Day of Infamy,” we were at war with Japan, and Adolf Hitler joined in plunging us into war with Nazi Germany a couple of days later.
Creese, journeyman aerospace worker of Lancaster, was president of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association. We became friends, along with Skip Lippert, who was National Guard on Oahu, as was Antelope Valley Press columnist Bill Gillis. They are all gone now but it was good knowing them.
“When I saw the American flag flying, torn up by machine-gun fire, that was the day I knew the meaning of being an American,” Lippert recalled in a long-ago interview.
Lippert spoke at schools after the 9/11 terror attacks that toppled the World Trade Center, in 2001. More than 20 years later, it is hard to say if the wars we waged in the Middle East were all good, all bad or somewhere in between. But as with Pearl Harbor, once the United States was attacked, with 3,000 Americans killed, we responded, with military ferocity that is our national mode.
That brought me to Friday’s unveiling of the B-21 Raider, our newest, advanced technology stealth bomber developed at Air Force Plant 42. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin presided with Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden. Austin took note the new bomber is named to honor the “Doolittle Raiders,” led by the intrepid Jimmy Doolittle, awarded the Medal of Honor following the raid set down in legend as “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo.”
Doolittle’s Raiders, flying B-25 Mitchell bombers off the deck of the USS Hornet, flew more than five hundred miles to bomb Tokyo and try for the coast of China. That happened a few months after Pearl Harbor, and was our first strike counter-attack that would end with the destruction of Japan’s military three years later.
Secretary Austin’s point? Probably to send a message to China and Russia that whatever aggressive plans they might have, that whoever they might hit, the US can hit back hard, smarter, better. Take note of our high-tech artillery is pulverizing Russian invaders and their creaking armor in Ukraine.
“Nobody has ever seen technology like this,” Warden said. The bomber can unleash conventional or nuclear weapons, fly with a crew, or remotely, and will be very difficult to find anywhere it might fly.
One lesson of Pearl Harbor, or 9/11, is that after the United States takes a hit, if past is prologue, the US will hit back harder, and be there at the finish line.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical therapist at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he deployed to Iraq with local National Guard to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health issues.
