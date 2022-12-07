Easy Company

So, today is Dec. 7, and the 81st anniversary of the day the United States found its way into World War II because of the Empire of Japan’s attack on the US Naval Fleet at Pearl Harbor.

It was a sleepy Sunday morning on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, with a lot of sailors of the Fleet sleeping late, sleeping it off, or maybe headed to chow, or chapel. Within a few minutes after 7:48 a.m., an armada of more than 350 Japanese attack aircraft began bombing, strafing and launching torpedoes at ships at anchor. Within an hour, all eight battleships in the fleet were damaged, four of them sunk. More than 100 aircraft destroyed, and thousands killed.

