A recent story in the Bakersfield Californian about two geniuses arrested with 1,000 pounds of stolen copper wire reminded me of a time back in the 1950s when copper wire was being stolen.
As it is now, the high price of copper was the incentive, like the reason catalytic converters are being nicked these days because of the price of the stuff used in the converters. (Isn’t there something cheaper that can be used in the converters? This is getting ridiculous.)
The piece reminded me of some anecdotes from an earlier copper wire era.
The one that stands out is the time back in the Fifties when my mother, the late Marion Mack Deaver, a correspondent for the Californian in those days when the paper covered Eastern Kern, was on the phone to a sheriff’s deputy in Ridgecrest about a story on the theft of some of the wire in the Randsburg area.
In the middle of the conversation, the line went dead.
She learned later that it died because some thieves had cut the wire and stolen it.
Around the same time, some more thieves, either very brave or very stupid, tried to steal wire on Edison Highway in the Bakersfield area from poles that had been knocked down in a car crash.
CHP officers were busy trying to rescue and treat the crash victims when one of them noticed the thieves snipping the wire lying on the ground, and arrested them.
Old-fashioned law enforcement
These stories brought to mind the best example of old-fashioned law enforcement I have ever seen, one night back in the 1950s at a car crash on Highway 6 (now Sierra Highway) at the curve at the south end of Rosamond.
The Antelope Valley Freeway had not been built then, and there were all sorts of collisions, injuries and deaths on that era’s two-lane roads.
As a young correspondent with my mother, I covered one of those crashes at the curve, which we called the “crazy corner.”
When I arrived, I noticed the body of a man lying along the shoulder. The body had not been covered because everyone was working on the injured. I watched, stunned, as a man reached down and tried to steal a gold ring, probably a wedding band, from one of the corpse’s fingers.
I looked around and spotted Tom Shuell, then a deputy who later retired as a Sheriff’s commander and has passed, and yelled at him.
Tom took one look at the thief, decked him with one punch and cuffed him as he lay on the ground near the corpse he had tried to rob.
That thief’s action was without a doubt the worst crime I have ever witnessed.
I told Tom later that I would be more than happy to testify if it was necessary, which it was not. Some people are just no damned good and I hope the word got around in whatever prison that man ended up in and he was treated accordingly.
No-nonsense cop
Tom was a no-nonsense cop. On another evening, a fire broke out in one of the many bars on Sierra Highway in Mojave in those days.
Several cars were parked illegally in the alley blocking the fire engines. All were locked and there was no way to release their brakes and gear shifts to move them.
In those days cars had “wind wings” on their front doors.
Tom took his sap and busted out all the wind wings so the cars could be pushed out of the way by hand, which was done.
No citations were written and none of the drivers were dumb enough to file any complaints of damage. These days they would probably sue.
Wind wings disappeared when air conditioning arrived and made cars more comfortable and quieter.
By the way, back in those days most of the cops lived where they worked and were part of the community. Tom’s wife Wilma and I were dispatchers at the sheriff’s station which was on the property that is now the Weinerschnitzel restaurant. The bright red building next door was the jail. I hope it smells better now than it did in those days.
That jail replaced the tiny, square jail that was behind the service station at Shasta and Sierra Highway, which smelled so bad people would complain when they were being booked. Its nickname was “the black hole of Mojave.” These days it would be considered cruel and unusual punishment.
The current jail is in the Sheriff’s station on Barstow Road.
Hypocrites
Congressmen who voted against the bipartisan Congressional infrastructure bill are now hypocritically bragging to their constituents about all the money they are bringing to projects in their districts.
Locally, that much-needed upgrade of Highway 14 that is about to open used state money from a measure approved by California voters.
One of our congressmen tried to kill the funding with a ballot measure that voters overwhelmingly voted down. Almost all GOP congressmembers voted against the congressional infrastructure legislation, which the previous president talked about for four years without doing anything.
Money from both sources will allow the county and state to start building projects and performing maintenance that has been waiting for years for lack of funds.
Update on Mojave’s slumbering transit center project: Supervisors voted to seek bids to finally finish it at last week’s Board meeting.
It’s amazing what can happen in an election year. We might even get that huge 1.7-mile Holt Road gap completed by November, and get the solar powered street lights on K Street replaced.
By the way, every time someone drives down that unpaved portion of Holt Road, it sends up a cloud of polluting dust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.