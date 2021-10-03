An issue that frequently pops up is the number of folks moving, or threatening to leave, the Golden State.
A number of my friends are among these who have fled California, citing a number of reasons. They then spend the rest of their lives complaining about California.
In one of the great ironies of all time, these are all people who made a very good living here. Two even became famous.
My late wife Billye and I lived in the national capital area for 12 years, all of that time fully intending to return home, which we did with no regrets.
We saw our move back there as a once-in-a-lifetime educational opportunity, which it proved to be.
Deadly destination
I mention this after reading stuff that’s going on in states Californians are escaping to.
Idaho, which seems to be a prime destination, is one of the deadliest states in the union for COVID because it is also a state with a low number of folks that have been vaccinated.
A coroner up there said last week she is running out of places to store bodies.
So are several of the other target states. Much of this is due to the bizarre effort to politicize a health issue, something I shall never understand.
Especially after surviving a number of similar mass health problems and successful vaccination campaigns during my 85 years.
What I cannot understand is why seemingly intelligent people are following the advice of politicians who seem to be hell-bent on killing off their constituents.
Oh, by the way, California’s COVID infection rate is the lowest in the US.
Cheaper?
My friends who have left our state say it’s because it is cheaper to live in these other states.
Which it probably is, because the folks who live in those places don’t get paid as much as people do here in California.
One of the states folks move to is Texas, which, as a friend once observed, is more of a condition than a state.
That state of huge hats and big boots has not only passed a law banning abortion, it has also set up a facistic way of enforcing the new mandate.
Rather than having the government enforce the ban, lawmakers set up a government-enforced system that pays snitches ten grand for turning in their friends and neighbors for doing something that elsewhere is legal.
Snitching just like it’s done in places like the old Soviet Union, North Korea, Nazi Germany, and other Fascist paradises.
I wonder if they have a special, toll-free phone line (1-800-report-abort?) for these pathetic tattle-tales.
Housing
Housing in California is expensive. It is that way because people are willing to pay a half million dollars or more for homes. I repeat, they are willing to pay those prices.
Anyone who has ever been in business soon learns that pricing is everything. If the punters are willing to pay these kinds of prices even in Bakersfield, the real estate folks are onto something.
So, why did Billye and I return to Mojave?
Because we like it here, we have friends here, and aside from the occasional “gentle zephyrs” the weather is reasonable. The cost of living for us retired non-commuters is so low we can’t seem to get anyone to build new homes here. Although if some brave soul did that and charged prices that would ensure a decent profit, I believe they would get it since it would still cost less than most places and would be cheaper than commuting, of which I have done my share.
Over the years we have had builders that have been ready to build who canceled their plans when a recession hits, like the “George W. Bush Recession” of 2007.
Regulations
Another reason for leaving our state is all the alleged “regulations.”
Having lived in another state, regulation is one complaint I don’t understand, since we had the same kinds of regulations when we lived in the Mysterious East.
Things aimed mostly at protecting health and safety and stuff like that. I spent three years at OSHA headquarters where the regulations we enforced had all been written in blood.
I am old enough to recall how deadly cars were before the US Air Force discovered they were losing more airmen on US highways than in Korea inspired Ford to make cars safer.
Our local CHP commander reports that more folks are dying in car crashes now because they won’t wear their safety belts. Is there a Darwinian suicide pandemic underway?
Lately we hear about folks losing their homes to wildland fires.
That is a sad situation, but my wife and I always chose to avoid living in places prone to fire and flood.
Yet I hear victims of flood and fire bragging on TV that this isn’t their first rodeo and they plan to build again in the same place as conditions worsen.
You may not believe in climate change, but the polar bears and insurance companies do.
Moving is expensive
Having done my share of moving, I have learned that it is expensive and can be upsetting.
One of the saddest things I have seen about moving are people who spend much of their lives in a place they hate, longing for the day they can move.
And die before they are able to switch to their perceived earthly paradise.
My folks moved several times because of Dad’s work. When they arrived in a new place they always got to know people and take active roles in their new communities. After living in Arvin for a year, we moved. To Mojave.
We have always believed that “blooming where planted” is more fun, and more productive, than whining.
