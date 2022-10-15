Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have never sent in anything to a column before, but I’d like to say something from a grandkid’s perspective about “Brokenhearted Grandma.”

I do not acknowledge my grandmother unless I have to because we are usually in the same room. I will not go out of my way to talk to her. I actively avoid any situation where that would be a necessity. “Brokenhearted Grandma” sounded just like mine.

