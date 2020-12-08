Los Angeles County is experiencing a widespread of COVID-19 cases. The stay-at-home order is in effect to help prevent further spread of the virus.
The hospitals are at less than 15% capacity. If you have mild symptoms from a Coronavirus infection, you may be staying home to recuperate.
According to the County of Los Angeles Public Health, if you have been in close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19 you are required to:
Quarantine — which means staying home, separating yourself from others and monitoring your health for 14 days.
Follow the health officer order — the general public is to self-quarantine until you’re not at risk for spreading COVID-19. You may not leave your place of quarantine or enter any other public or private place, except to receive necessary medical care or a test for COVID-19.
If you have close contact with a person with COVID-19, you should consult with your healthcare provider. Close contact is defined as any of the following people who were exposed to a person with a positive diagnostic COVID-19 test while they were infectious:
An individual who was within six feet of the case for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period, or an individual who has unprotected contact with the positive person’s body fluids/secretions, such a being coughed or sneezed on, sharing utensils or saliva, or providing care without using appropriate protective equipment
A person with COVID-19 is considered to be infectious from two days before symptoms first appeared until 10 days from the onset of symptoms, without using medication to reduce fever in the last 24 hours.
If you tested positive, but have no symptoms, you are considered infectious two days before the date of the positive test was taken until 10 days after the test was taken. If you are asked to quarantine, follow the following instructions:
• Stay in quarantine for 14 days from when you last had close contact with an infections person.
• If you continue to live with or care for the infected person, the amount of time you have to quarantine depends on the type of contact that you have. Consult with your healthcare provider.
• If you don’t know when you were exposed to the infected person and you received a Public Health Emergency Quarantine Order, your last day of quarantine is 14 days from the date the order was issued.
When your quarantine period ends, you can resume your usual activities, including returning to work and/or school, as the case maybe.
You must stay in quarantine for the full 14 days, even if you test negative for COVID-19.
There could be late symptoms that develop. While in quarantine, stay home and do not allow visitors.
Separate yourself from others in your home, unless they too are in quarantine.
Stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home, especially those who are most vulnerable.
Anyone over 65 years or older or have a health problem such as a chronic disease or a weak immune system are most vulnerable.
Use a separate bathroom if available.
Stay at least six feet away from others, and if not possible, always wear a face and nose coverings.
Avoid handling pets and do not prepare or serve food to others.
If you do not have someone to help you, ask family member or community contacts to arrange for food and other necessities to be left at your door.
If you need help finding food or other necessities, call 2-1-1 or visit 211la.org or the Public Health resource web page.
