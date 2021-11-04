The new Girl Scout year is here and new troops are forming across the Antelope Valley.
Rita Romero, Leah Ellis and Girl Scout Daisy Melody Ellis met with Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, on Oct. 22, to discuss opportunities to build girls of courage, confidence and character and help make the community a better place for everyone.
Select ZIP codes in the Antelope Valley are eligible to start new troops at no cost, with first-year membership fees and leader background check costs covered by grants.
Join Girl Scouts at one of their several upcoming events to learn more about starting or joining a troop nearby.
