It is definitely not spring yet, but we are having some spring blooming plants blooming now.
In my garden I have daffodils, grape hyacinths and hyacinths blooming. Grape hyacinths and daffodils are always the first plants to bloom. Tulips will be blooming soon.
As soon as your spring blooming bulbs (tulips, daffodils and hyacinths) have finished blooming, cut off the flower stem as close to the plant as possible. If the flower stalks are left on the plant, most of the plant’s growth will go into forming seeds instead of producing and storing sugar for next year’s flower. While the leaves are green, the plant is producing sugar that will be used for increased bulb size which will make next year flowers larger or more flower stalks.
If you ignore your bulbs now, you will get small blooms or not have blooms next spring. You should have fertilized with a 15-15-15 fertilizer or similar when the flowers started to bloom.
The leaves on the plants should not be cut down or removed until the leaves turn yellow and the leaves easily pull off from the main stem. Which should not be until summer.
The second group of plants to be concerned with are the spring blooming deciduous shrubs and trees. These are trees and shrubs that lose their leaves in winter and bloom before they leaf out in spring or the plant may leaf out and flower at the same time. Lilacs, forsythia, flowering quince and lady banks rose are examples of this type of plant.
Most people believe that winter is the best time to prune these plants. Winter is the wrong time to prune lilacs and the other plants. These plants need to be pruned immediately after they finish blooming. Most of these plants have now started to bloom. However, flowering pears and purple leaf plums are in some stage of blooming.
I would avoid fertilizing any shrubs or trees now. Fertilizer could cause the plants to grow too much now, and be damaged by cold weather. With new growth and warmer weather we often see outbreaks of aphids. During the cooler spring weather you can often keep the aphid population down, by washing the plants down with cold water in the morning. By washing the aphids off the plants, many will not make it back onto the plants to cause damage.
Cool season lawns can be fertilized now, but I would hold off fertilizing roses and other shrubs and trees in your landscape. I would also still avoid removing dead leaves from daylilies. The leaves help insulate the roots from the cold. Cleaning the dead leaves off of iris should be fine now.
Keep an eye out in your garden; it is gopher season, and they are active now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.