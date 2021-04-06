As we usher the beautiful days of spring, you could be thinking of cleaning your closet, scrubbing the floor, shampooing the carpet, donating some and throwing away some unneeded items and rearranging your living spaces. It’s also a great time to put some attention to your one and only body.
There is a certain sense of accomplishment and therapeutic relief when things are where they are supposed to be and healthy air is flowing freely. Just like a house, your body and mind can also become cluttered.
Let’s start with your amazing body. The winter months may have rendered you inactive and the holiday eating consequences are still evident in the spring. Unwanted molecules and waste products can still be in your liver, kidneys and intestines. If you are taking routine medications daily, these organs are really hammered.
These excretory organs need some spring-cleaning. You can start with drinking plenty of fluids. If you are not pregnant nor have serious medical conditions, a couple of days on water, herbal teas and fruit juices will not harm you. Drink at least eight glasses a day. After a couple of days, introduce some solids but stick to a vegetarian diet for a few more days. Green vegetables are particularly cleansing.
When you do this, make sure you get plenty of rest. Sleep is an important component of the rejuvenation process.
Do you have too much on your mind? You maybe thinking of the past and worrying about the future too much. You may even worry about situations that may never happen. If your thoughts are a mess, your effectiveness to be productive is stunted. You literally have thousands of things to do, but can never accomplish one. Ask yourself these questions:
• What am I really worried about? Name your worry. Sometimes just clearly identifying it is half the battle. Avoiding and sweeping it under the rug just adds to the clutter.
• Am I worried about something I can’t control? If the answer is yes, let it be. Travel with the least resistance. Don’t worry about the rain if you have an umbrella in the car.
• Am I afraid of failure? This one needs some deep assessment. Fear of failure is often times deep rooted. Identify and welcome it. Failure is the first step to success.
• How much time should I really spend worrying about it? I personally give myself five minutes to worry about something. If I can do something about it, I implement. If it’s out of my control, I let it be. There are other things I can focus on.
• What good is worrying going to do? If it doesn’t do you any good worrying about something, why bother? Move on. Worry is not going to fix anything. If you are worried about your increasing weight, do something about — not just worry about it.
Take a deep breath. Repeat 10 more times and cycle the air slowly. Ample oxygen supply to your brain will help with clarity of purpose. It will also help you relax.
Write down dead lines, due dates, plans and promises that is cluttering your mind. Throw away clutters that belong to someone else. Cross it out. Review your list and prioritize or just pick one. Focus your attention on the one you picked and don’t think of anything else until you’ve accomplished it. Cross it out and on to the next task, and so on and so forth.
Live in the moment. Remorse of the past is good for learning purposes, but you should not live your life in the past. The past is done, over with. Learn from your experiences and don’t make the same mistakes.
Treasure the memories but don’t let it clutter your mind. Prepare for the future but do not worry yourself to death. The future will come whether you worry or not. Live in the moment. What you do now will determine the future. Be mindful of the present and savor the experience. Choose to focus on the quality of your awareness. You can easily miss a clue if you neglect to pay attention.
True peace of mind comes from the inside irrelevant of surrounding circumstances. I always say, you can’t control what is going on around you, but you can certainly control your response. In fact, that’s the only thing you can do. Trying to control everything is a sure source of clutter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.