Dear Heloise: When sneakers get smelly, and you don’t have time to do a full load of laundry, here is my hint for instant good results. Take a can of bathroom air freshener, spray it in the shoes on the insoles from heel to toe, and then let dry. Your shoes will instantly smell fresh.
— Thomas Lawson, Long Beach, Calif.
Dear Heloise: A standard “can” of ground coffee weighs in a bit short of two pounds, depending upon the grind. Most “cans” of this size will yield from 100 to 200 cups of brewed coffee, with the cup in question running from 12 ounces all the way down to 6 ounces.
I just bought a couple of such “cans” on sale from a major brand for $7.99 each. That figures out at about $0.04 per cup for a 6-ounce pour — or about $0.007 per ounce.
Meanwhile, a 12 package of K-cups for coffee machines can be anything from $0.25 to $1.00 per cup, or more depending on brand.
— Jeff Tolliver, Columbus, Ohio
Dear Heloise: As my mother aged, she needed assistance getting out of bed. We bought a wireless doorbell kit and mounted the button on a small piece of wood. We then clipped it to my mom’s bed. We made sure to put the chimer in whichever room we were in, so when mom ever needed help, she would just ring the bell.
Dear Heloise: When I travel for several weeks and am unsure of availability in laundry facilities, I take a salad spinner with me. It acts much like an agitator on spin in a washing machine. My items dry much faster, with fewer wrinkles than hand-wringing, and are more quickly packable. True, the spinner takes up space in my suitcase, but I stash items such as rolled-up underwear, stockings or sundries in it, so its interior becomes a packable space.
In fact, I now take fewer of those items with me, allowing room for more shoes or travel clothes. I have even used my spinner to bring fragile gifts back home. I am now the proud owner of a spinner for travel and for the kitchen.
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
