Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: When sneakers get smelly, and you don’t have time to do a full load of laundry, here is my hint for instant good results. Take a can of bathroom air freshener, spray it in the shoes on the insoles from heel to toe, and then let dry. Your shoes will instantly smell fresh. 

 — Thomas Lawson, Long Beach, Calif.

