As you may already know, depression is a mental condition that is common in our society, exacerbated by the latest pandemic’s era of worry and isolation.
It can range from a minor temporary episode to a chronic and more severe degree. Depression may be expressed by feelings of sadness, worthlessness, hopelessness, loss of appetite (or overeating), tiredness, sleeplessness, anger or frustration. The feelings may last one day, every day, weeks or longer. The experience of depression is different for everyone, though some symptoms maybe similar.
The National Institute of Mental Health estimated that nearly one in five of our country’s adults live with a mental illness, which is more than 50 million adults in 2020. Women are more likely than men to experience depression during their lifetime but men have a higher suicidal rate. The institute lists some of the common symptoms of depression:
• Feeling sad or “empty.”
• Feeling hopeless, irritable, anxious or guilty.
• Loss of interest in favorite activities.
• Felling very tired.
• Not being able to concentrate or remember details.
• Not being able to sleep, or sleeping too much.
• Overeating, or not wanting to eat at all.
• Thoughts of suicide or suicide attempts.
• Aches or pains, headaches, cramps or digestive problems.
While depression is common, it is not necessarily a normal part of the aging process. It is also mostly overlooked in older adults. Symptoms of sleeplessness, tiredness, and loss of appetite maybe dismissed as normal part of the aging process. There are several factors, or a combination of factors that may contribute to depression according to the experts:
• Genetics — People with family history of depression may be more likely to develop depression than those whose families do not have the illness. Older adults who have episodes of depression when they were younger are more at risk for developing depression in late life that those who did not have depression earlier in life.
• Biological — Older adults who experience depression for the first time later in life may be related to changes that occur in the brain and body as the person ages. Chemical imbalances in the brain can disturb normal mental functioning. Blood vessels constrictions cause decreased blood supply to the vital parts of the body, including the brain, causing depressive symptoms. Certain health condition such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, stroke, and cancer may also affect normal brain functions. On the other hand, these same health conditions may trigger episodes of depression.
• Environmental — As older adults experience daily lives and changes in their environment occur, stress is inevitable. Going to live in a retirement home, for example is a major change, and may not be desired.
• Psychological — Loss of a loved one, difficult relationships, or daily stressful situations may trigger depression. Looking back in time of life journeys, failures and regrets may cause strong feelings of despair versus the positive feeling of integrity, according to the experts.
Talk to your primary health care provider or a social worker if you realize that you have symptoms of depression. The first treatment step is to treat the physical illness that may be causing the symptoms. A combination of prescribed medications and psychotherapy may be employed. You can also help yourself, or your loved one with depression cope better:
• Take you medication prescriptions as instructed, even if you feel better. It takes weeks for the medication to stabilize your moods. Discuss any side effects with your doctor.
• Exercise regularly, if your primary health care provides says it okay for you to do so.
• Surround yourself with caring, positive people and do fun activities, even if you don’t feel like it.
• Learn good sleep habits. Lack of sleep will put your body under stress and trigger the release of stress hormones.
• Talk about your feelings with someone you trust.
• Drink less alcohol and do not use illegal drugs.
Having depression does not make you or your loved one any less of a human being. Honor the feelings, recognize early signs of depression and know how to react if they occur. Welcome help.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.