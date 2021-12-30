Most Popular
- Homewrecking co-worker gets husband’s attention
- School district rakes in state awards
- Pro Bowl all in family for Diggs brothers
- Little has changed in search for Cal City boys
- Sediment removal from behind dam delayed
- Metrolink planning to improve its AV Line
- Hospital trying bond measure again
- Could third time be a charm for AV Hospital?
- Plant and Krauss: Timeless on ‘Raise The Roof’
- Deputies present bicycles to children
- US faces a double Coronavirus surge (4)
- Ex-officer acquitted of lying about arrest of Black man (2)
- Capitol rioters’ social media posts influencing sentencings (2)
- SF Board OKs mayor’s emergency order over opioids (2)
- LA cult figure Eve Babitz is dead at 78 (2)
- Former Saugus High principal faces charges (1)
- Nobel Prize winners call for journalist protections (1)
- Cal State University to require virus boosters (1)
- State may become abortion sanctuary (1)
- Cal City OKs pact to limit tax on business (1)
- Father, son blamed for wildfire out on lower bail (1)
- Lawyers readying arguments in abortion case (1)
- Russia vetoes UN climate change, security resolution (1)
- AV EDGE hires Mercy as executive director (1)
- Floyd case: Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to fed charge (1)
- LA, San Francisco Bay Area lost residents in pandemic (1)
- Home of artist Marilyn Manson searched (1)
- Grace Resource giving out meals today, Saturday (1)
- Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against virus (1)
- Takeaways for missing explosives (1)
- Flu is making a strong comeback in US (1)
- Women breaking through to top roles in Black churches (1)
- New York City poised to give voting rights to noncitizens (1)
- Interview: UN nuke chief says view of Iran is blurred (1)
- Parents knowingly sent child to school with COVID (1)
- Kaiser will close shots site for two holidays (1)
- Some water districts won’t get supplies (1)
- AVC trustees approve pact to receive advice (1)
- State proposes reducing incentives for rooftop solar (1)
- Michigan parents found; bond set at $500K (1)
- After Smollett verdict, more court cases await (1)
- Videos used to misinform about COVID (1)
- Potter guilty of manslaughter in Wright’s death (1)
- US opens extra vaccine doses to teens (1)
- A grinch: Italy bishop tells children Santa doesn’t exist (1)
- Reluctant city OKs change in housing density (1)
- Man held in bus crash that killed girl, injured three (1)
- Biden pivots to home tests for virus surge (1)
- School district set to convert personnel files (1)
- Is Ritter Ranch building near? (1)
- Barger providing funding for law enforcement boost (1)
- Rain dampens commute, previewing next storm (1)
- City rejects anti-vaccine resolution (1)
- Coral evolution tweaked for global warming (1)
- Harvard drops standardized test requirement (1)
- SF’s vaunted tolerance dimming amid brazen crimes (1)
- Cal City expands cannabis businesses (1)
- John Madden, Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster, dies (1)
- Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks dismissal (1)
- Coast to see astronomical high tides (1)
- California first state to top 5M COVID cases (1)
- Hundreds march to back immigrants (1)
- Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T (1)
- Newsom: Virus variant won’t spark shutdown (1)
- Lancaster wants $4.5M grant for housing program (1)
- Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill (1)
- Sailor was in area where fire started (1)
- Can women be legally required on corporate boards? (1)
- San Francisco mayor pledges more police, safety measures (1)
- Man who sold $1M of forged art gets prison term (1)
- State adopts tough truck, lawn equipment standards (1)
- Merkel speaks against hate in farewell (1)
- $2T bill stalled (1)
- Putin to mull options if West refuses Ukraine guarantees (1)
- North Korea’s Kim at crossroads (1)
- Navy: Sailor accused in warship fire ‘disgruntled’ (1)
- Calif. sues Walmart over waste disposal (1)
- California to require booster shots for healthcare workers (1)
- Putin demands guarantees from NATO (1)
- Father, son charged with starting wildfire plead not guilty (1)
- City plans loitering, camping ordinance (1)
- Judge: Sex offender is AV-bound (1)
- Christmas tree buyers face reduction in supplies (1)
- Survey: AVC needs more student housing (1)
- Global media group: Journalist imprisonments on rise throughout 2021 (1)
- COVID dampers Christmas Eve again (1)
- US: New COVID-19 cases are soaring (1)
- Judge upholds ruling against NYT over Project Veritas memos (1)
- Water use by PWD customers drops near end of year (1)
- Racism still plagues US military academies (1)
- San Francisco DA, others denounce plan for police (1)
- Cal City High locked down due to threats (1)
- Racial reckoning for roadside markers (1)
- California bringing back mask mandate as virus cases rise (1)
- Newsom wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns (1)
- California confirms second case of virus Omicron variant (1)
- Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch (1)
- Pfizer pill approved for home treatment (1)
- Oil demand, climate change clash in pipeline plan (1)
- Cal City hoping to wrap up budget (1)
- Criticism for school shooter’s parents (1)
- New effort planned to try to recall LA County DA Gascón (1)
- Aerospace Academy teachers form union (1)
- What’s with the panic over ‘mild symptoms’? (1)
- Week one of Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-abuse trial (1)
- Tribal women reflect on Tahoe resort name change (1)
- COVID cases rising in Antelope Valley (1)
- Newsom boosts fight vs. smash-and-grabs (1)
- Five teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon (1)
- Pentagon issues rules targeting extremism (1)
