Kristen Parsons

Littlerock native 1st Lt. Kristen Parsons spent time, on Dec. 18, with Afghan children during a holiday cultural event at Fort Pickett, Va. Task Force Pickett military personnel and inter-agency partners played games and wrapped gifts, and children were able to take Polaroid photos with Santa Claus. Approximately 1,000 reserve Marines mobilized from across the country in support of Operation Allies Welcome in Virginia, as part of Joint Task Force Pickett and JTF-Quantico.

 Photo courtesy of Communication Strategy and Operations

