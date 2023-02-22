Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My wife and I live overseas and have three children, all of whom live in the same city in the United States. Our youngest grandchild was born to our second son about 10 months ago. We came to the States in hopes of spending time with the baby. During the three months we were here (we stayed with our other son), we saw our granddaughter a grand total of four times, all of which were during large family get-togethers. We were never invited to our son’s house to spend time with the baby.

We know from social media that our daughter-in-law’s mother was there all the time, however. Though we’re not big fans of our daughter-in-law because of how controlling she is with our son, we’ve never treated her with anything other than kindness, so we don’t know why this is happening. My wife and I are scared of saying anything for fear of being cut off entirely. Is there anything we can do? Should we say something?

