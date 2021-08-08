Suddenly, every burg on the planet wants a spaceport.
Google publishes a frequent news brief covering spaceports, and almost every issue lists some new place that just has to have a spaceport.
Reading these short pieces convinces me that very few of these people have any idea of just what constitutes a spaceport.
Many, I believe, view them as places where big rockets are parked vertically on the ground and then shoot straight up toward “space,” wherever that happens to be this week.
As Sir Richard Branson and his team are doing with their modified “Virgin Orbit” Boeing 747 and SpaceShipTwo, dropping a vehicle from a carrier aircraft at high altitude makes just about anyplace with a runway long enough to handle a carrier aircraft a spaceport.
What I think some of these folks do not understand is that the ideal location should be a safe distance from civilization, in case something goes wrong, which can happen with any new technology, as we learned here.
That realization generates vocal “nimbys” in many locations seeking to create the next spaceport.
In some of the proposals spaceport sites I have read about the nimbys had a case — the site was not appropriate.
The primary reasons for joining the Spaceport rush seem to involve economics and prestige.
“Think of all the new jobs …”
That was not the case here. Burt Rutan, a man of fertile imagination, had an idea of developing a vehicle that would leave the atmosphere and made it happen.
We managed to create the nation’s first commercial spaceport using local resources.
New Mexico used state money to build theirs.
Sacramento wasn’t interested in helping ours
Railroads
I can understand the interest. At one time every town wanted to be served by a railroad.
That didn’t happen here because the Southern Pacific Railroad (now the Union Pacific) created the town and several others along the line in 1876.
In the late 1890s another railroad, the Santa Fe, arrived here from the East.
The Santa Fe is now the BNSF, and is owned by billionaire Warren Buffett, who has other local interests, including a business at the Mojave Air and Spaceport and local renewable energy operations, and has been known to visit here from time to time.
BNSF and UP are two of the largest railroads in the US.
UP owns tracks that serve the Mojave Air and Spaceport, giving it a space connection in addition to bringing in all the wind turbine blades.
The two railroads also supply coal that is used at cement plants in Mojave and Tehachapi and also carry the cement to the plants’ customers.
Coal is not the cleanest fuel, but the plants meet all of California’s strict air quality standards.
Which is important here on the desert to keep local skies clear for our aerospace industry, which needs to be able to track its airplanes and spaceships.
Connections …
Protecting cops vs. criminals
Kern County is still in shock over the senseless murder of Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas in Wasco recently.
Among my reading this week, I came across an article about a robot dog that, had it been available that tragic day, might have saved Campas’s life, and injuries to his fellow officer.
The “DigiDog” allows officers to have safe eyes and ears and can talk to people.
Being new technology, the dogs are very expensive.
Not compared to a human life, of course.
To me, it seems like the dog could have accomplished what Deputy Campas and his partner were doing when they were shot, as SWAT Team members entering a home to determine the situation.
Which was that the man who fired the shots had already murdered his wife and three children.
The dogs allow officers to use the least amount of force in dangerous situations, and could protect not only officers but civilians, reducing the number of situations in which officers kill or injure them.
The first use of the dog in New York City was exactly the same sort of situation in which Deputy Campas lost his life, and it ended peacefully
‘Creepy’
But new technology, especially for law enforcement, is often opposed on a variety of issues, with people who watched it being used in New York saying it was “creepy” and “horrifying” and an “invasion of privacy.”
Because of the complaints, New York decided not to keep the DigiDog, which was on loan.
This kind of opposition to the use of technology by cops is not new.
I recall when police first began using radar to catch speeders. “Not fair,” the speeders whined.
Drone use by law enforcement (and just about everyone one else now) was panned when it began, but the public seems to be acclimating themselves as they see the flying cameras used in new and useful activities almost daily, from fire departments looking for hot spots and tracking firefighters in burning buildings to California’s use of Department of Defense drones to track the wildland fires devastating the West.
There seems to be two elements of opposition to police use of technology: It’s new, and is somehow an invasion of privacy.
Unlike real dogs, DigiDogs don’t bite anyone — always a problem when that happens, as it did accidentally in west Kern recently. I watched the video and it wasn’t pretty.
What is missing from all this criticism seems to be any understanding of the life-saving results. It often seems as if the critics favor lawbreakers over crime victims.
As a former cop and recent potentially fatal crime victim, I favor the cops. And their robots.
Maybe some of the businesses and others in this county can chip in and buy a DigiDog for the sheriff’s department that can be used by all local law enforcement agencies.
