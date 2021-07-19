Today’s Sound Off is about people using handicapped parking:
Dear Heloise: I am appalled by the number of people who park in handicapped-accessible parking when they are not supposed to.
I work in retail, and the other day a World War II vet who needed a cane to walk was denied handicapped parking because two other people took the designated parking spaces. They were clearly not handicapped and were about 40 years younger than this man.
—Michael R., Leesburg, Florida
Michael, not all people who need handicapped-accessible parking have visible health problems. Some have COPD, heart-related problems or a number of other ailments that make walking difficult. However, the one thing anyone who parks in these designated spaces needs is an official sticker or plastic card on their windshield or hanging from their mirror to show that they are authorized to use the spaces. You can apply online, but a doctor must sign the application in most states before it’s mailed off.
— Heloise
