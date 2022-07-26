Annie Lane

Dear Annie: My son’s wife was pregnant with their third child in November 2022. At that time, even though my wife is severely handicapped, I offered to come over and spend time with the “grandkids” while she gave birth. She called in December and said, “Pop, I’m in labor.” I said, “Don’t worry, I’ll look in on the kids while you all are in the hospital.” 

I spent two great days with the kids. We laughed and had a great time. Then, on the third day, she was coming home, and my son sent me a text saying, “Don’t come over for a couple weeks so we can get the baby acclimated.” I replied that we weren’t even considering coming over and he didn’t have to say anything.

