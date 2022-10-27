Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My son was involved in a catastrophic accident and was left with a severe brain injury. He also had a stroke 13 days after his accident that paralyzed his right side. He spent 42 days in the hospital. At that point, the doctors sent him home with my sister and me for palliative care. Now, almost five years later, he can speak some words and walk a little bit with assistance.

My question is, how do I respond to people who say, “I would never let my child live like that knowing that he will never be the same”? I have asked my son if he’s sorry that I kept him alive, and he says, “No, Mama, I love you,” so I know in my heart I did the right thing by him.

