Dear Annie: I’m just heartbroken. My son moved out, last year, and he never talked to me about anything before he moved. We were so close, and we always talked. But all of a sudden, he packed up and moved out with no explanation. He had met someone a year prior to that. I met her for a second, and that was it. I do know where he is living but he doesn’t know that I know. He has a new baby boy; I don’t even know his name, yet he is my grandson. I know that he has two stepdaughters, but I don’t know their names either.

I kept trying to call him but get no response. Now his phone is disconnected. I’m so lost and confused as well as upset. I miss him dearly.

