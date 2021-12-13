Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.