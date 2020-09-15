Dear Readers: There are some documents, certificates and other valuable items that might be better held in your bank’s safe deposit box rather than in a shoebox under the bed or in the closet at home. What are they? Here’s what you need to know:
• The title to your car — you really don’t need it until you sell the vehicle or trade it in, and then it can be expensive and time-consuming to replace. Also, marriage licenses, birth and death certificates and diplomas go well in a safe deposit box.
• Stock and bond certificates — most of these are done online nowadays, but you might have some embossed papers that are collectible.
• Social Security card — this falling into the wrong hands can be an identity-stealing nightmare. Commit your number to memory first.
• Collectibles, personal papers (diaries, old letters, notes, etc.) and family photos
• Jewelry, silverware, stamp and coin collections
— Heloise
Tech talk Tuesday
Dear Heloise: I’ve discovered an app on my phone that provides an Internet television streaming service. It’s free, and that’s way better than paying for expensive cable.
— Greta W. in California
Greta, if you don’t mind a small screen, it’s a great way to save some money. For our cable users, figure out which channels are important for you (news, weather, shopping, etc.) and then pare down your cable channels to lower that bill.
— Heloise
Start now
Dear Readers: Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa … all coming up. Start shopping now. Look for deals and bargains both online and in stores; deals are out there. Pace yourself, and your wallet will thank you.
— Heloise
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE
