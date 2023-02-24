Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: So many of my girlfriends tell me that their closets are messy and disorganized, which makes getting ready for work a chore in the mornings. For example, shoes are scattered all over the bedroom, or they can’t find their white blouse or their gray purse. Since I work for a company that sells custom designed closets to help people organize their closets, I have a few hints that might make getting organized a little easier.

1. Start by removing everything from your closet and cleaning the shelves and floor. If your closet needs to be repainted, this is an excellent time to do it. While the paint is drying, go through your clothes and make three piles: one to keep, one to donate, and one to sell gently worn items at a resale shop or on a website online. Be ruthless and declutter.

