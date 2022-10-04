Current event forces us to confront the realities of natural disasters. Our beautiful planet has to withstand storms, hurricanes, pandemics, drought and earthquakes.
Living plants and animals have to adapt and survive through all of the disturbances. Basic disaster awareness can help us do just that.
In some places, hurricanes, lightning and heavy rain causes a great deal of disturbance in the normalcy of people’s lives, whereas living close to the earthquake fault line is our reality.
Wherever we live, we are not immune to disasters that warrant an emergency response. It is known that after the emergency situation, you may need to survive on your own for a period of time until help arrives or normalcy resumes.
The Department of Homeland Security recommends that we prepare a disaster supplies kit that we can use in an emergency. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items that your household may need in an event of an emergency.
Here are the recommended items to be included in your disaster supplies kit:
• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and weather radio with tone alert.
• Whistle (to signal for help).
• Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air).
• Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place).
• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation).
• Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities).
• Manual can opener (for food).
• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery.
It is also recommended to assemble your disaster supplies kit and store the items in one or two airtight plastic bags or easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag. Keep them in an easily accessible area. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends to include additional items in the kit to help prevent spread of Coronavirus or other viruses such as flu viruses.
Additional emergency supplies may include:
• Cloth face coverings (for everyone ages 2 and above), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces.
• Prescription medications.
• Non-prescription medication such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives.
• Prescription eyeglasses, contacts, and contact lens solutions.
• Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream.
• Pet food and extra water for your pet(s).
• Cash or traveler’s checks.
• Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and back account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container.
• Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person.
• Complete change of clothing appropriate for the climate and sturdy shoes.
• Matches in a waterproof container.
• Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items.
• Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils.
• Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children.
Maintaining your disaster supplies kit is also important. Keep canned food in a cool, dry place and store boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers. Review your needs every year and update your kit as your family needs change. Replace expired items as needed.
We may not know where we will be when the disaster strikes. Think about keeping a kit in the home, work and car, in case of being stranded somewhere else. Consider your own circumstances and plan ahead.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
