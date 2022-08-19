Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I’m feeling conflicted about my phone. Recently, I deleted all my social media apps — Instagram, TikTok, Twitter — because I was getting so frustrated about all the time I waste on them. I would just open and close them 100 times a day and waste hours endlessly scrolling. Out of all the content I consumed, probably 95% of it was useless. It was just a convenient distraction.

I really liked having no social media. I spent more time reading and socializing face-to-face, and I was able to focus on schoolwork more. The problem is that all my friends use these apps constantly to socialize and make plans. I felt out of the loop, and I found myself not getting invited to as many social events because I wasn’t in the Instagram group message.

