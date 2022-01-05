My Army time began in the early 1970s, with basic training at Ft. Ord near Monterey, Calif. It was the beginning of the “all volunteer” military and end of sending ground troops to Vietnam, so it was comparatively safer and happier than the previous decade.
In the scrub land and sandy trails we would drop our packs, taking a break on the march to rifle ranges or bivouac areas. The command from drill sergeants in “Smokey Bear” hats was, “Smoke ’em if you got ’em.” The echo rings in millions of ears.
I never picked up the cigarette habit. I quit pipe smoking after a brush with bronchitis in my 20s. In a sign that times were changing, at Ft. Ord, we got a 45-minute talk from a substance abuse counselor on how cigarettes were bad, but it was a mixed message. We had cigarettes included in our C-ration meals, the cereal box predecessor of meals ready to eat, the MREs that troops consume today. White kids wanted Marlboros and traded packs, courtesy of government support for big tobacco, with African-American recruits who preferred menthol Kools.
We were socialized to be tobacco addicts in the military. We had ration cards with cut-rate prices for cigarettes and serious alcohol at the “Class-Six” store on base, a government liquor store. For the hard stuff, you had to be 21, but beer and cigarettes, knock yourself out, young trooper. And we did.
One of my friends, Bill Jordan, died Monday night. He had heart problems and recent surgery, and was found by a relative.
Like a lot of veterans I know, including close family, Bill never gave up the cigarette habit.
“When you’re in combat there are a lot of things that are going to kill you quick,” a combat veteran family member shared with me. “You have other things to worry about.”
All this is true. Most of us think we want more life. At the tail end of my 60s, I will take longevity over a sudden stop any day.
Bill was two years younger than me, 66, and served about the same time as me, with Marines at Camp Pendleton.
In 1975, he was taking care of security for “boat people,” refugees from the recently fallen Republic of South Vietnam. These refugees from the war we waged turned out to be great future American citizens, arriving in the hundreds of thousands. My friend, Bill, was a great American, too.
He was a grunt, military occupational specialty 0311, infantry. In his service, he humped heavy gear along the scrub land and sandy trails at Camp Pendleton. Being a grunt, Bill messed up his toe bad enough, that it had to be corrected with surgery. But it was done badly. That is how the VA got involved 40 years too late.
The military is a natural home for industrial accidents in addition to a haven for tobacco addicts.
My friend rejoined society and worked as a civilian at Edwards Air Force Base until he got conked on the back of the head and back, another industrial accident, about 10 years ago. After that, life got hard for Bill. He couldn’t work anymore and went from a good wage to bare subsistence and dropped from the middle class into poverty.
When we met, it became a matter of arguing with a lot of different parties, that he was a disabled veteran, in addition to injured on the job. The most frequent VA diddle is awarding 5 or 10% disability, a small cash allowance for hearing loss from things like automatic weapons fire and high explosives.
But the toe that got crunched on the trail at Camp Pendleton was bad and getting worse, and that, too, was a job site accident.
It took about a year, but he was awarded a higher rating because of the ancient surgery screw-up. The higher VA rating enabled him to pay rent in a tough neighborhood of downtown Lancaster. The VA only had to pay him for a few years because he’s dead.
As is often the case, the big agency took its time before increasing his rating.
“He deserved better,” a good lady who worked on his case, said.
I had another Marine friend that saw hard Vietnam combat in 1968. Mike had the cigarette habit, too much alcohol and a neurological disorder aggravated by Agent Orange. Agent Orange was the chemical weapon we used in Vietnam to defoliate the jungle and deny the enemy cover. It turned out the enemy was us, because Agent Orange continues to kill thousands of Americans sent to Vietnam. Like Bill Jordan, Mike Mooney was found by somebody who cared, but he died alone in his chair.
Tobacco and Agent Orange killed a lot of the people we sent to fight for us and the government issued both. Bill’s death, too soon and too young, sort of took the glow off the new year.
Smoke ’em if you got ’em.
