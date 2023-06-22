Dear Annie: My son, who is now 50 years old, cannot get his life in order. When he was a younger child, he learned how to play the mother-against-the-father game to get what he wanted; the mother always gave in, and this did not sit well with me. His mother, who I am no longer married to, has always been an enabler and still is to this day.
My son is not happy in his job, his relationship of many years or his home life, but he refuses to correct any of it. After hearing him complain about everything multiple times, I gave some advice that he did not want to hear. I tell it like it is, and I guess the truth hurts. He doesn’t communicate with me at all. He has also had recent serious health issues that took a toll on him because he had a bad diet, smoked way too much, was quite a bit overweight and was drinking too much, but that did not seem to matter to him. I have told him recently to correct these issues in his life so he can be happy and not depressed, but the more I say these things, the more distant we become. I would like to see him on a path to happiness, but he has to be the one to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.